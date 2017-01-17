Justin Bieber has mostly been keeping to himself for the past several weeks.

Actually, according to a new report, he’s possibly been railing Kourtney Kardashian again, but the singer hasn’t made a big deal about this publicly.

While Bieber has been shunning the spotlight, however, some disgusting moron has been acting like Bieber online.

And we don’t mean this guy has been playing the guitar or taking his shirt off a lot on a boat in Florida.

Instead, Bryan Asrary – a 24-year old from Revere, Massachusetts – has been arrested for allegedly having duped a very young woman into thinking he was actually Justin Bieber.

TMZ and NBC News explain that Asrary allegedly came across an nine-year girl back in 2014; she was viewing Bieber’s Instagram page at the time.

Asrary proceeded to send a direct message to the unnamed girl, claiming he knew Bieber and saying that he could arrange a text meeting.

It’s unclear how the girl responded to this assertion, but Asrary soon upped his bogus and illegal ante.

He’s accused of pretending to be Bieber and demanding that the girl send him nude photos of herself, even threatening to hurt her if she refused to comply.

