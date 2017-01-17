Rob Schneider is an expert as many things:

Making bad movies. Making terrible movies. Making historically unfunny and pathetic excuses for movies.

But Schneider does not appear to be a Civil Rights expert, as evidenced by a Tweet that has landed the “actor” in scalding hot water.

On Monday, Schneider felt a need to lecture Georgia Congressman John Lewis on some American history, most notably the way Martin Luther King Jr. lived his legendary life.

Lewis, of course, has been in the news of late because he has said he will NOT attend Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

The politician said last week that he doesn’t consider Trump to be a “legitimate president,” based on intelligence reports that confirm Russia hacked into this year’s election, with the intention of helping Trump defeat Hillary Clinton.

In response to that decision and assessment, Trump went off on Lews via Twitter.

“Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results,” the President-Elect wrote, adding:

“All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad!”

This Tweet is racist, misguided and ridiculous.

Lewis literally marched alongside Martin Luther …read more

