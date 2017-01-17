On the season premiere of TLC’s Counting On last night, Jinger Duggar’s epic quest to procure the perfect wedding dress was chronicled.

And that was no easy feat, let us tell you.

After months of hype, Counting On Season 3 Episode 1 introduced viewers to the long list of requirements for Jinger’s wedding dress:

A seriously long train, three-quarter or longer sleeves, lace detailing and a modest neckline were just the beginning. This was serious.

(Why they were debuting with this storyline when they already aired a Jinger wedding special is news to us, but that’s TLC for you.)

The bride-to-be had naturally thought a lot about her bridesmaids, even if she hadn’t told anyone yet. The obvious picks for the job?

“Jana, Jill, Jessa, Joy, Anna, Johanna,” Jinger said, adding there would be 10 in total, including childhood friends and Jeremy’s sister.

Jessa Duggar was named Jinger’s maid of honor, but also hadn’t been informed before Jinger casually mentioned while dress shopping.

Not that she was that surprised, as she’s closest in age to (and basically best friends in the world) with the future Mrs. Jeremy Vuolo.

“I guess I kind of figured that would be the case,” Jessa said.

