Katherine Heigl may have a reputation as someone who is difficult to work with on set.

But she’s also gaining a reputation as one of Hollywood’s most prolific mothers.

According to People Magazine, the former Grey’s Anatomy star and husband Josh Kelley welcomed a little boy into the world back on Tuesday, December 20.

His name is Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr.

Heigl and Kelley were already parents to girl Adalaide, 4, and Naleigh, 8, when they were blessed in life for the third time.

The actress broke her pregnancy news to People in June of last year.

“The Kelley clan is thrilled to announce that we are expecting a third addition to our family,” the star told the publication at that time, adding:

“Naleigh and Adalaide could not be more excited to welcome their new sibling into the fold, and Josh and I are overflowing with joy and gratitude.”

Heigl is 38 and Kelley is 36 and the couple resides in Utah.

After leaving Grey’s Anatomy amidst some controversy (most notably slamming the show’s writers one year for not giving her Emmy-worth material), Heigl starred in a number of pretty successful films.

There was Knocked Up and 27 Dresses, for example.

