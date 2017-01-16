  • redit
George Michael Death Scandal: Boyfriend Under Fire

Posted by :Trinity Persons On : January 16, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

george-michael-dead-fadi-fawaz-lies-cousin-pp

George Michael’s boyfriend is telling “lies!”

The late singer’s cousin ripped into Fadi Fawaz, slamming his accusations that the Faith singer’s death was due to a suicide in an angry rant.

“I have been trying to hold back on this tweet I saw nearly 10 days ago but the more I am reading and the more I am finding out about Fadi I just can’t keep my mouth shut any longer,” Andros Georgiou wrote on his Facebook page.

There were a series of Tweets sent by Fawaz that claimed Michael tried to commit suicide multiple times and that they spent 24 hours a day together.

Fawaz’ Tweets read: “We loved each other very much and we were together almost 24 hours a day..” the tweets claimed. “And finally he managed… he tried numbers of time to kill himself many times… the only thing George wanted is to DIE … not sure who that nasty close friend of George but I was in relationship with george micheal till I found him dead in bed.” Fawaz claimed that his account was hacked and that he did not send the Tweets.

Georgiou denied Fawaz' claims, writing; "No 1 he

Read more here:: Radar Online

      

