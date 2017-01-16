T-Boz gathered some of her celeb friends to perform at her sickle cell benefit concert last night. And she also got her daughter Chase to perform a duet with her. Pics and flicks inside….

T-Boz, 1/3 of hit selling girl group TLC, hosted her “T-Boz Unplugged” concert, a benefit concert to help raise funds for sickle cell disease. The benefit concert went down at the Avalon nightclub in Hollywood and several of her celeb friends came out to perform and support.

T-Boz’s daughter Chase was also in the mix to support her mother’s event. Not only did she attend, she also joined her mother on stage for a duet. The mother-daughter duo performed TLC’s hit track “Unpretty.”

Famed rap trio Naughty By Nature hit the carpet before hitting the stage to perform.

“The Parkers” alum Porscha Coleman was in the mix to show her support.

Porscha’s “Parkers” co-star Dorien Wilson snapped it up with “A Different World” alum Dawnn Lewis.

