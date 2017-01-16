  • redit
T-Boz & Her Daughter Chase Sing ‘Unpretty’ Duet At Sickle Cell Benefit Concert – Naughty By Nature, Snoop Dogg & More Rock The Stage

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 16, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

photo tbozdaughter.jpg

T-Boz gathered some of her celeb friends to perform at her sickle cell benefit concert last night. And she also got her daughter Chase to perform a duet with her. Pics and flicks inside….

photo boz4.jpg

T-Boz, 1/3 of hit selling girl group TLC, hosted her “T-Boz Unplugged” concert, a benefit concert to help raise funds for sickle cell disease. The benefit concert went down at the Avalon nightclub in Hollywood and several of her celeb friends came out to perform and support.

photo boz3.jpg

T-Boz’s daughter Chase was also in the mix to support her mother’s event. Not only did she attend, she also joined her mother on stage for a duet. The mother-daughter duo performed TLC’s hit track “Unpretty.”

Check it:

Aww!

photo boz12.jpg

Famed rap trio Naughty By Nature hit the carpet before hitting the stage to perform.

photo boz6.jpg

“The Parkers” alum Porscha Coleman was in the mix to show her support.

photo boz14.jpg

Porscha’s “Parkers” co-star Dorien Wilson snapped it up with “A Different World” alum Dawnn Lewis.

