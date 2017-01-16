Kidnapped teenager Alexis Kelli Manigo, who was named Kamiyah Mobley when she was born, lashed out at the man who she thought was her father, slamming him for lying as her shocking story unfolds.

Alexis Kelli was just one day old when Gloria Williams allegedly snatched her out of her mother’s hands at a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, taking her and disappearing for 18 years.

Williams, now 51, was arrested in South Carolina for the 1998 kidnapping after authorities acted on a tip about Mobley potentially being an abduction victim.

Charles Manigo, who claims that he only found out Mobley was not his biological daughter on January 13, 2017, tearfully told ABC News that he still loves the girl he calls Alexis Kelli Manigo.

‘It doesn’t change any feelings I have for her, the same love I have for her the day I held her to now, to 43 more years, she is my child,’ he said while crying. “I can’t cut that off, I won’t cut that off.’

He said he and Williams shared custody of “Alexis Kelli” after they split in 2003, …read more

