The South Carolina teen that was kidnapped as a baby is blasting the man who raised her. She claims he didn’t do a thing for her growing up. More inside…

Alexis Kelli Manigo, born Kamiyah Mobley, was kidnapped as a baby from a hospital in Florida 18-years ago. The kidnapping launched a search for the baby, but she was never found. THe case went cold after police investigated over 2,000 leads.

Just recently, Alexis was reunited with her biological parents after a woman named Gloria Williams snatched her from a maternity ward and raised her as her own. Gloria was charged with kidnapping for allegedly taking the newborn from a Jacksonville, Florida, hospital on July 10, 1998.

Charles Manigo was the man Alexis assumed was her father growing up in South Carolina. He said his ex-girlfriend (Gloria) told him she gave birth to their daughter when he was “away.” They dated up until 2003 when they decided to call it quits. They shared custody of her after the split.

Charles sat down with ABC News to share his heartache over losing a child he thought was his. He cried to reporters …read more

