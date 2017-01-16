Back in September several media outlets reported Amber Heard is essentially homeless following her disastrous split from Johnny Depp.

That’s probably an exaggeration, but it seems that Heard’s financial situation was indeed pretty dire in the wake of her divorce.

Fortunately, if the latest rumors about her love life are true, we imagine she’s not stressing too much about money these days.

According to the Daily Mail, Heard and Tesla/Space-X billionaire Elon Musk are an item.

“She was telling friends over Christmas how smitten she is with Elon,” one insider tells the tabloid.

“They are already planning a lot of adventures together and she’s relieved she can move on with her life,” the source added.

“It’s an exciting new chapter for both of them.”

Yeah, we imagine dating a billionaire tech genius makes for a pretty exciting chapter.

When most people say they’re planning an adventure, they mean they’re thinking of taking a road trip next summer.

When Elon Musk says it, he might actually be talking about going to the moon.

Anyway, the relationship couldn’t come at a better time for Amber Heard who’s coming off a very 2016 2016.

