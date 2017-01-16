Chelsea Macek and Yamir Castillo are divorcing after two years of marriage – and RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal bombshell details of the 90 Day Fiancé stars’ shocking divorce.

Chelsea filed for divorce from Yamir on November 30, 2016 citing irreconcilable differences.

“Irreconcilable differences have caused the irretrievable breakdown of the marriage or civil union and efforts at reconciliation have failed for future attempts at reconciliation would be impracticable and not in the best interests of the family,” the court papers read.

READ THE SHOCKING DIVORCE FILING!

Chelsea and Yamir, who were married on September 12, 2014, have waived the right for spousal support. Each party will also be responsible for all the debts in their own name.

The parties will also keep the property and bank accounts in their own name or possession.

The marriage was dissolved on December 9, 2016.

PHOTOS: Teen Moms Out Of Control! The 50 Wildest Moments Of MTV’s Mothers

As Radar readers know, the reality stars sparked divorce rumors in recent months by not posting photos with each other on social media. Yamir has also moved to Chicago without his estranged wife to work on his music career.

“I’m …read more

Read more here:: Radar Online