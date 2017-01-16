We’re only a few weeks into 2017, but it’s already been an eventful year in the life if Kourtney Kardashian.

The drama began in the end of December, with rumors that Kourtney had reconciled with Scott Disick after a separation of several months.

Shortly thereafter, reports that Kourtney is pregnant with her fourth child began to circulate online.

For a time, it looked as though Kourtney was settling back into her quietly domestic ways.

Now, however, it looks like we may have to throw out everything we thought we knew about the latest developments in Kourtney’s love life, as it seems that Scott’s romantic rival still has a hold on her heart.

As you may recall, Kourtney hooked up with Justin Bieber last year, and it seems like it wasn’t their first time getting together.

In fact, insiders say Kourtney has turned to Justin every time she and Scott have called it quits over the past couple years.

(And if you follow these two closely, you know they’ve temporarily parted ways quite a few times.)

In recent months it seemed that Kourtney and Justin had quit each other for good, as he was rumored to be dating Madison Beer, and she announced her decision …read more

Read more here:: THG