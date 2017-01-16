Abby Lee Miller is not going down without a fight.

The 50-year-old star of Dance Moms star has allegedly been trying to find a way out of spending any time in jail for fraud charges.

With the day of Abby’s sentencing drawing ever so near, Radar has lifted the lid on some “exclusive documents” that imply that Miller is was not to blame for the charges.

In fact, they state that the Abby’s fame from starring in the Lifetime hit played a huge part in the charges.

Apparently, Abby is holding out hope for a “non-custodial sentence” that would allow her to dodge jail in exchange for probation, community service and/ or a fine.

The documents seem to paint Abby in a very different light from what we’ve watched on the show.

“In 1980, at just 14 years old, Ms. Miller founded the Abby Lee Dance Company,” the sentencing memorandum read.

“Through her loving, yet demanding approach, Ms. Miller brings out the best in her students. She instills in her pupils the dedication and discipline necessary to achieve great success.”

