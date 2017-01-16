Kim Kardashian‘s new toned-down image is really just a calculated attempt to get even more rich, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to a source close to the 36-year-old, the new persona Kardashian has crafted on social media in the weeks since her horrific robbery in Paris is more of a money-making scheme than a true change of heart.

“Kim is using these new photos to put together a series for a new photo book, which will follow her last book, Selfish,” an insider told Radar.

“She wants to give fans a glimpse of her new life and her new self,” the insider told Radar. But it’s all a facade.

“In addition, Kanye is also planning on using photos from the series as a cover for his upcoming studio album.”

As Radar reported, the mother of North, 2, and Saint West, 1 re-emerged on social media last week with a brand new look.

The shocking photos posted on her social media sites depicted grubby clothes, grimy couches, and beat-up walls, a …read more

