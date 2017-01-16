Keke Palmer puts the rumors about a sex tape with The Game to rest, Porsha Williams reveals whether she and NeNe Leakes are friends and Misty Copeland is working the stage in Milan, Italy. Get it all inside…

Keke Palmer just ditched her long red box braids for a new ‘do. The YBF actress was spotted leaving Delilah restaurant in L.A. last night rocking some fresh cornrows. She still on her 90s steez styling in a white long sleeve crop top and high-waisted distress denim skirt and sandals.

There was some talk on the Internet streets that Keke has sex tape with The Game. Everybody seems to have smashed Game, so folks believed it.

Well, it’s not true. The 23-year-old actress put the rumors to rest during a recent interview on DJ Whoo Kid’s The Whoolywood Shuffle. She claims she and the west coast rapper are just friends…and that’s it.