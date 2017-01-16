  • redit
  • stumble
  • youtube
  • linkedin
  • google

Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

Keke Palmer Dines In L.A. After Addressing Sex Tape Rumors + Are Porsha Williams & NeNe Leakes Friends? + Misty Copeland Works The Milan Stage

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 16, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

photo kekemistyporsha.jpg

Keke Palmer puts the rumors about a sex tape with The Game to rest, Porsha Williams reveals whether she and NeNe Leakes are friends and Misty Copeland is working the stage in Milan, Italy. Get it all inside…

photo holen7.jpg

Keke Palmer just ditched her long red box braids for a new ‘do. The YBF actress was spotted leaving Delilah restaurant in L.A. last night rocking some fresh cornrows. She still on her 90s steez styling in a white long sleeve crop top and high-waisted distress denim skirt and sandals.

photo Holen8.jpg

photo holen2.png

There was some talk on the Internet streets that Keke has sex tape with The Game. Everybody seems to have smashed Game, so folks believed it.

Well, it’s not true. The 23-year-old actress put the rumors to rest during a recent interview on DJ Whoo Kid’s The Whoolywood Shuffle. She claims she and the west coast rapper are just friends…and that’s it.

“I love The Game, me and him are not on that,” she said. “He is the homie. It’s so funny because we was at, whose house was we at – first of all, it looked like I was about …read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 5011 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

Email

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *