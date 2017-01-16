It’s been over two years since we first learned that Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble are dating.

At the time, few believed the May-December couple would last a week.

Now, many of those former skeptics are wondering when Kris and Corey will walk down the aisle.

According to Radar Online, that day might be coming up very soon, as rather than waiting around wondering if Corey will propose, Kris is being her usual proactive self and taking steps to prepare for her third attempt at wedded bliss.

“Kris is drawing up the paperwork, which will include an iron-clad prenup for Corey to sign, of course,” a source close to the Kardashian clan tells the site.

“The contract is just a matter of formality at this point and they’re both super-excited.”

A matter of formality that Corey would probably prefer to skip, but after two less-than-amicable divorces, there’s no way Kris is going into this thing with assets fully protected.

Over the summer, there were rumors that Kris and Corey had broken up, as they seemed to be spending very little time together.

But either the reports were bogus or Jenner and Gamble recently reunited, because they’ve been inseparable for the past two months.

