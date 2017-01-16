Kendall Jenner is often credited with being the most “natural-looking” member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Basically, it’s a polite way of saying she hasn’t had hundreds of thousands in cosmetic surgery in order to transform into Kim Kardashian.

But just because she’s less plumped and tucked than some of her sisters, that doesn’t mean Kendall isn’t subjected to her own plastic surgery rumors.

Of course, whereas with Kylie and company, the proof is literally all over their faces, Kendall’s accusers have to get a bit more creative when spreading rumors that she went under the knife.

Back in November, Kendall deleted her Instagram with the understandable desire of taking a few weeks off from social media.

Within hours of her page going dark, the blogoshphere was buzzing with rumors that Kendall had ghosted from the Internet in order to get lip injections.

Despite the fact that this explanation makes zero sense (Why would she need to delete her IG to get lip injections?), reports snowballed, until eventually she was disappearing from the public eye in order to undergo a complete top-to-bottom overhaul.

Now, Kendall is addressing the rumors the best way she knows how …

… with bikini pics, of course!

Yes, Kendall has graced …read more

Read more here:: THG