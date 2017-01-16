Nicole Curtis is still making her estranged baby daddy’s life a living nightmare, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

The Rehab Addict star appeared in court in December, and was ordered to assist Shane Maguire in securing their son Harper’s passport for an upcoming trip. But Maguire filed a court motion shortly after their hearing that claimed that Curtis was still stalling!

“Despite Defendant’s assurance to this Court on December 7, 2016, that she would fully cooperate in executing the necessary paperwork for the child’s passport, Defendant is refusing to sign the passport application sent to her by Plaintiff,” his lawyers wrote in the court documents obtained exclusively by Radar. “Defendant’s refusal to sign the child’s passport application is yet again another attempt to frustrate Plaintiff’s parenting time with his son, as Defendant has made it clear that she does not want Plaintiff to take his son to New Zealand to spend time with family.”

His lawyers insisted that “the matter is now urgent and time is of the essence” since the trip is approaching at the end of the month, and insisted that the judge order her to comply immediately.

