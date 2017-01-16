The F.B.I. has arrested Omar Mateen‘s wife in connection to the deadly mass shooting in Orlando’s Pulse nightclub last June, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Noor Salman was taken into police custody after agents arrived outside of her San Francisco home, a law enforcement official confirmed.

According to The New York Times, Salman was charged with obstruction.

As Radar readers know, Mateen opened fire inside Pulse at about 2 a.m. Sunday, killing 49 people, and injuring 53 using an assault rifle.

The crazed killer called 911 during the brutal attack to pledge allegiance to ISIS and even made mention of the Boston Marathon bombing, CNN reported. Police were able to shoot and kill the security guard after a three hour standoff, during which time Mateen had kept customers trapped as hostages inside the club’s bathroom.

In an interview in November, Salman described the weeks leading up to his slaying on June 11, claiming that — if anything — she thought Mateen was on his best behavior .

"I was unaware of everything," she said

