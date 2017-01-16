Even if you don’t know much about the Duggar family, there’s a good chance that you’re familiar with their incredibly strict courtship rules.

Parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are almost as well known for their extremely conservative views on dating and relationships as they are for their massive brood.

But the latest Duggar daughter to enter a courtship might be refusing to comply with her family’s stringent guidelines.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth announced their courtship back in November, and fans immediately got the impression that the relationship had been going on much longer than they were letting on.

Now, Radar Online is reporting that Joy-Anna and Austin have been an item for well over a year, and that they’ve boldly ignored her family’s courtship rules.

“Despite this ‘courting’ nonsense, Joy-Anna and Austin have actually been having sex together for a year,” says a source close to the family.

The Duggars not only forbid premarital sex, non-married couples aren’t permitted to engage in any kind of physical contact.

The insider says Joy-Anna and Austin made it clear from the start that they do not share her parents’ beliefs when it comes to sex:

