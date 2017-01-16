Taxstone, a NYC personality, has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting that went down during T.I.’s concert at Irving Plaza. Get the deets inside…

A new development in the deadly Irving Plaza shooting, where T.I. was tapped to perform, has come to light.

Taxstone, real name Daryl Campbell, has been arrested in connection to the shooting that left rapper Troy Ave wounded and Troy’s bodyguard, Ronald McPhatter, dead.

The Hip-Hop personality, who hosts the popular Tax Season podcast, is reportedly slated to appear in federal court on a weapons possession charge Tuesday, according to NY Daily News.

This morning, authorities picked him up at his aunt’s house in East New York and he was taken to the 13th Precinct stationhouse in Gramercy Park. He’ll be arraigned tomorrow, according to Taxstone’s lawyer Ken Montgomery. “We look forward to reading the complaint from the government,” Ken told the media.

Earlier this morning, Taxstone posted a video on his Facebook page. Someone hopped in the comments sections with the “Free Taxstone” plea and accused Troy Ave (who’s out on a $50K bond and was shot again on Christmas day) a SNITCH:

