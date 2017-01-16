Niecy Nash is all about women empowerment at the 2017 Winter TCA’s. Get into her clapback game, plus flicks of Viola Davis working in London inside…

Since “Claws” has been ordered to series via TNT, the cast was front and center at the TNT portion of the TCA Turner Winter Press Tour 2017 Presentation at The Langham Resort over the weekend.

The Rashida Jones-produced show centers around a Florida nail salon and it stars Niecy Nash, Karrueche and Judy Reyes. During the TCA panel, a reporter asked “But why do nail art, if men don’t like it?”

Niecy, who also stars on “Scream Queens,” had the perfect comeback to that question. “Who cares what men think? We want to do what we want to do,” she said. Bloop!

Rashida and Kae were also sitting pretty on the panel:

In the green room…

Niecy and Kae joined their “Claws” co-stars Jenn Lyon, Carrie Preston and Judy Reyes to show off their nail designs on the carpet. Did they nail it?

<img src="http://i64.photobucket.com/albums/h164/ybfchic/January%202017%20Part%203/claws3.jpg" alt=" photo claws3.jpg" …read more

