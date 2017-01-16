Kenya Moore chose to not press charges against her ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan for destroying her Moore Manor – but that doesn’t mean he’s out of trouble! RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive details on The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s other shocking bust.

An incident report obtained from the Duluth Police Department reveals Jordan was pulled over on March 3, 2016 for failure to maintain lane after his vehicle crossed a solid line.

READ THE SHOCKING POLICE REPORT!

When the reporting officer ran Jordan’s license, he learned that he has a warrant out for his arrest at the Sandy Springs Police Department for failure to appear for the charges driving with an invalid license and running a red light.

“I made contact with Jordan again and asked him to exit his vehicle,” the report read. “Mr. Jordan complied and walked to the rear of his vehicle. I instructed Mr. Jordan to turn around and place his hands behind his back.”

Jordan posted a cash bond at the time of his arrest.

Jordan pled guilty to the driving while invalid and running a red light charges from May 16, 2015. He was ordered …read more

