Last week, Jana Duggar celebrated her 27th birthday.

If you watch Counting On online, then you’re probably aware that Jana has a twin brother, John-David Duggar.

And yet, fans who are inclined to discuss such matters on social media devoted almost all of their attention to Jana, once again ignoring her oft-overshadowed brother.

There could be a number of reasons for this:

Jana is a fan favorite with a massive following online, and just about everything she does draws some interest online.

But it seems the main reason that Duggar obsessives couldn’t stop talking about Jana’s birthday is that they just can’t believe she’s still not married.

Obviously, 27 is far from old, but Duggar women are told from a young age that they’ve been put on Earth to procreate, and the fact that Jana seems to be in no rush is just too much for some fans to wrap their heads around.

While viewers have been buzzing about Jana’s apparent reluctance to marry for years, as though she’s some sort of monarch or something, her family has mostly remained mum on the subject.

That has yet to change, but some fans believe Jana’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, have been subtly trying …read more

