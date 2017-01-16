Aaron Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to a tremendous win over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, further cementing his living legend status.

As the NFL star’s legacy grows and his heroics shine, though, Rodgers’ strained relationship with his family continues to make headlines.

A rift in the Rodgers family became public, of course, when Aaron’s younger brother, Jordan, appeared as a contestant on The Bachelorette.

While romancing star JoJo Fletcher, Jordan told her that she would not be meeting his NFL QB sibling on a coming visit to his hometown.

The Green Bay signal-caller, he explained, had distanced himself from his kin; Jordan Rodgers did not offer much beyond vague explanations.

So what went on between these all-American boys?

Their father Ed, who appeared on The Bachelorette and also spoke (vaguely) about this family feud, spoke to the N.Y. Times this weekend.

“One in the news is enough for us,” Ed said.

“Fame can change things.”

Ed’s comment was in response to Jordan winning The Bachelorette in August and detailing his tense relationship with Aaron on TV.

Aaron, 33, allegedly stopped talking to his family members at the end of 2014, shortly after he began dating model-actress Olivia Munn.

“Airing public laundry is not what I would have chosen,” Ed …read more

Read more here:: THG