  • redit
  • stumble
  • youtube
  • linkedin
  • google

Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: 25 Quotes to Honor an Icon

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 16, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

Mlk photo

May Martin Luther King Jr. rest in peace.

In honor of his passing and, of course, in honor of his inspiring life, here is a rundown of King’s most motivational and important quotes.

Consider how you can apply each one to your time on Earth…

1. I Have a Dream …

I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by…

2. The Meaning of Life

Mlk photo
Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’

3. Truth

Mlk photo
I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word in reality. This is why right, temporarily defeated, is…

4. Love

Mlk photo
Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into friend.

5. Hate

Mlk photo
I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.

6. Genuine Leadership

Mlk photo
A genuine leader is not a searcher for consensus but a molder of consensus.

View Slideshow
…read more

Read more here:: THG

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 5036 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

Email

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *