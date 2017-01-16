May Martin Luther King Jr. rest in peace.
In honor of his passing and, of course, in honor of his inspiring life, here is a rundown of King’s most motivational and important quotes.
Consider how you can apply each one to your time on Earth…
1. I Have a Dream …
I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by…
2. The Meaning of Life
Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’
3. Truth
I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word in reality. This is why right, temporarily defeated, is…
4. Love
Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into friend.
5. Hate
I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.
6. Genuine Leadership
A genuine leader is not a searcher for consensus but a molder of consensus.
Read more here:: THG
