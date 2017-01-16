Okay, maybe “besties” is a bit of an overstatement.

It’s more like “Kate and Meghan have met, which has the British tabloid press convinced that Harry’s gonna propose any day now.”

Sure, Kate has met several of her brother-in-law’s other girlfriends, but certain media outlets have been searching for hints of an engagement for months now, and they’re taking whatever they can get.

According to OK! magazine, Harry and Meghan recently took a trip to Norway to see the Northern Lights, because Harry’s romantic date game is incredibly strong.

When they returned to the UK, Harry reportedly arranged a meeting Meghan and Kate, because his in-law game is pretty solid, too.

“Kate was really looking forward to meeting Meghan and she knew how important it was to Harry,” a source tells the tabloid.

“They are very close and he really values her opinion on girlfriends.”

If you were hoping Meghan and Kate hit it off and planned future princess parties, you’re in luck:

“It went really well and Meghan was very excited about meeting her,” says the insider.

While there’s been no official news of Harry and Meghan getting engaged.

“I can see them engaged by spring,” another source claims.

"I can see them engaged by spring," another source claims.

