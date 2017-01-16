Kim Kardashian‘s former bodyguard broke his silence on the Paris robbery last year, just as the reality star’s chilling police statement was leaked.

As Radar readers know, Pascal Duvier was working for the 36-year-old during her now-infamous trip to France (when she was robbed of nearly $10 million in jewelry at gunpoint), watching over sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian at a nightclub during the incident.

Despite his absence at the time of the crime, Duvier insists he has no regrets.

“I don’t like to waste my time on thoughts about ‘what if’ or ‘what could have been if. . .’. Many good and many bad things happen,” he told Fairfax media. “Life is a chain reaction of decisions and actions you take, you can’t choose only to change certain things. Every change affects everything.”

When asked if he still worked for the mother of two, Duvier replied, “This is a question that comes up often and to be honest it doesn’t matter if I do or I don’t [work for Kim and Kanye]. . .The client should be the one answering that question.

