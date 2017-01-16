Kim Kardashian is finally back.

Following about three months away from the spotlight, the mother of two returned to social media in early 2017 via an onslaught of new family photos.

They featured Kim and (soon-to-be-ex?) husband Kanye West at home, just hanging out, chilling, spending time with their children.

They offered fans a rare glimpse into the private world of this global superstar.

So why is Kim now the subject of some pretty intense backlash?

Because a handful of critics out there are taking Kardashian to task for her supposedly overt attempt to “act poor.”

After the reality star got robbed of millions of dollars worth of jewelry in Paris back in early October, some Internet users have noticed how hard Kim is trying to now come across as normal.

The pictures depict her without much make-up on… sitting on a shaggy carpet… relaxing on an old couch… one image centers on Kanye eating instant noodles out of a bowl in the kitchen.

“Lets act poor for the aesthetic. How rude to people who are actually poor,” one hater wrote of the following snapshot, while another added:

“Poverty is not an aesthetic.”

Added yet another:

“Wats with the same outfit and rusty background like your not living in a …read more

Read more here:: THG