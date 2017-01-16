Following Mariah Brown’s announcement about her sexuality, her family continued to show off just how much they supported her on Sister Wives Season 7 Episode 8.

The whole family was hanging out at Christine’s house and Christine had this idea that they could all ask questions about each other to see just how well they knew one another.

Now, you would think that a family as big as the Browns would no one another very well, but apparently not.

Her twist on it was that it would be to find out how well the each couple knew one another.

The younger couples seemed against it, but they knew there was no way in a million years that they could have gotten out of playing it.

The kids then dropped the bomb that Kody and his four wives should play.

That made sense because it would increase the drama.

Would Meri be able to make it through the game without sulking?

Apyn and Mariah asked the wives about their first kiss with Kody, but Janelle was apparently the only one who had no idea when her first kiss with Kody was.

Kody then chimed …read more

