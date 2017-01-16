CRAIG Robinson, who played the gruff but lovable warehouse foreman Darryl on The Office, is spiraling out of control with overeating and now weighs well over 300 pounds!

Even worse, pals fear the strapping 6-foot-2 funnyman is gorging himself right into a premature death!

“Craig has been very busy lately, and that’s why he hasn’t been watching his waist,” dishes a spy.

The 45-year-old actor has kept active since The Office‘s finale in 2013. His sitcom, Mr. Robinson, tanked after just six episodes, but he’s kept busy making movies, including Hot Tub Time Machine 2 and Sausage Party.

But the extreme workload appears to be destroying his health.

Dr. Stuart Fischer, a prominent New York internist who isn’t treating the actor, tells Radar, “Craig appears to weigh more than 350 pounds!”

One insider close to the star says he hasn’t been paying much attention to his health.

“He’s been trying to work out and eat right, but he backslides all the time and starts eating high-calorie fast foods. It’s going to kill him!”

