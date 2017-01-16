Elvis Presley died a secret hero!

The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll tragically became a doomed pill-popping junkie while trying to penetrate the narcotics underworld as a covert federal agent working for President Richard Nixon.

That’s the myth-busting, deathbed bombshell dropped by Elvis’ closest pal and road manager Joe Esposito!

In an exclusive interview just before his death at age 78, Joe told Radar Elvis was an undercover federal drug enforcement agent, but tragically became hooked on prescription meds while secretly passing information about narcotics peddlers and dirty pharmacists to the FBI.

“Everybody thinks Elvis was just a spoiled, zonked-out rocker, but that’s what he and Nixon wanted people to believe,” Esposito told Radar.

PHOTOS: Elvis Presley’s Dark Side Revealed: His Secret Hell Of Porn, Drugs & Violence

“In reality, Elvis was trying to infiltrate the illegal drug business. What better way to meet the men behind the drug trade than to act like a hard-partying rocker.

“Sadly, he got hooked and the drugs ended up killing him. But to the few people who knew the real story, Elvis was a hero who risked his life to stamp out drugs that were killing thousands of young people.”

Says an FBI source, “<a target="_blank" …read more

Read more here:: Radar Online