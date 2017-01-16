For fairly obvious reasons, Toby Keith is rarely compared to Nirvana.

But there’s finally a reason to write about the country music artist and the iconic rock band in the same sentence.

And that’s because Keith has a simple response to anyone giving him grief for performing this weekend at Donald Trump’s Presidential Inauguration:

NO APOLOGIES!

The country music star is maybe the biggest name to have signed on for this controversial event, which will take place on January 20 in Washington, D.C.

Very few major acts want to be associated with the 45th President of the United States, with Keith having received a great deal of flak for agreeing to take the stage.

Not that he seems bothered by the criticism.

“I don’t apologize for performing for our country or military,” the artist told Entertainment Weekly late last week, explaining further:

“I performed at events for previous presidents [George W.] Bush and [Barack] Obama and over 200 shows in Iraq and Afghanistan for the USO.”

That is certainly one point of view.

We can see how some singers out there view performing at the inauguration as a patriotic act that represents the country and the democracy more than one single man.

