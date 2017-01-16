With Matt Jordan proving to be a ticking time bomb, Kenya Moore was forced to contemplate what she could do to ice him out on The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 9 Episode 10.

However, Kenya was shocked by the return of Marlo Hampton and found herself questioning why all of these people she hated were in her life.

We kicked things off with Sheree Whitfield, who was still struggling to finish decorating her home. She got Marlo in to help her pick wall coverings because no one else wanted to help her.

It did not take long for Marlo to start making fun of Kenya. Marlo was annoyed because Kenya did not invite her to her birthday or housewarming parties.

Marlo revealed that Kenya had invited NeNe Leakes and felt like it was a bit of a slap in the face because of how much of a good friend she had been to Kenya over the years.

Meanwhile, Kenya returned home, reeling from all of the drama that Matt had caused in Charlotte, but she was in for a rude awakening.

Matt had smashed windows, painted over security cameras and even damaged her car. There really …read more

