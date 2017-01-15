Jenifer Lewis has fallen to a scammer whom she had high hopes of spending the rest of her life. Not any longer. Details about how her “con-artist” ex-boyfriend swindled her out of $50,000 and the new lawsuit she launched inside…
Jennifer Lewis fell prey to a man with an extensive rap sheet who conned her!
The “black•ish” star was swindled out of $50,000 by her con-artist (now) ex-boyfriend Tony Wilson aka Brice Carrington aka Dr. Antonio M. Wilson. She explained in a Facebook post that she learned about his extensive criminal past hours before her mom passed away. Yikes!
Not only did he trick her into investing thousands of dollars, he also allegedly conned other investors out of $4 million. She dished:
“On September 11, 2015, only hours before my mother passed away, I learned that the man I planned to build a life with was a convicted felon and con artist whose criminal career spans more than 25 years, with a special skill in swindling women. This man, whose name is Tony Wilson, had been sentenced in 2010 to four years in federal prison for conning investors out of $4 million and was currently out on parole. I learned …read more
