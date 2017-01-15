Jenifer Lewis has fallen to a scammer whom she had high hopes of spending the rest of her life. Not any longer. Details about how her “con-artist” ex-boyfriend swindled her out of $50,000 and the new lawsuit she launched inside…

Jennifer Lewis fell prey to a man with an extensive rap sheet who conned her!

The “black•ish” star was swindled out of $50,000 by her con-artist (now) ex-boyfriend Tony Wilson aka Brice Carrington aka Dr. Antonio M. Wilson. She explained in a Facebook post that she learned about his extensive criminal past hours before her mom passed away. Yikes!

Not only did he trick her into investing thousands of dollars, he also allegedly conned other investors out of $4 million. She dished: