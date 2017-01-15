Iconic wrestler Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka was 73 when he died on Sunday just days after a judge dismissed homicide charges against him in the murder of his girlfriend.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson released the news on Instagram on behalf of Snuka’s daughter Tamina, without giving a cause of death.

Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away. Alofa atu i le aiga atoa. #RIPSuperfly — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 15, 2017

I LOVE YOU DAD #FOREVERMYDAD #RestWell #FamiliesAreForever #BestDad #SnukaLegacy A photo posted by SaronaSnuka (@saronasnukawwe) on Jan 15, 2017 at 11:19am PST

Johnson, a former wrestler himself and pal of Snuka, wrote, “Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away.”

Via Instagram, Tamina wrote, “I LOVE YOU DAD.”

As Radar has reported, the legendary wrestler’s murder trial became chaotic as the judge in the case said, he wasn’t “smart enough” to face justice.

