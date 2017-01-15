Jimmy Snuka, a former WWE superstar known for his high-flying moves inside the ring, lost his battle with stomach cancer on Sunday.

He was 73 years old.

Nicknamed “Superfly,” Snuka’s death was confirmed by his daughter on Twitter,

Tamina, who is currently employed by the WWE, wrote the following about Snuka in the wake of his passing:

“I LOVE YOU DAD.”

She included with this message a moving photo of daughter and father. Here it is:

Dwayne Johnson, the iconic professional wrestler who has turned into a global box office sensation, also paid tribute to Snuka online.

“Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away,” Johnson wrote.

Added Johnson in Samoan: “Alofa atu i le aiga atoa,” which translates to “Family is forever.”

Jimmy Snuka rose to stardom in the 1970s and officially finished his career in 2010.

After starting out as a heel/bad guy, Snuka won over fans with his acrobatic wrestling style, eventually turning into one of the most popular wrestlers of all-time.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996.

Snuka had been battling terminal stomach cancer and dementia for years prior to his death.

