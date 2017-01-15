Jennifer Holliday is now revealing the real reason she changed her mind about performing for Trump’s inauguration. And she shades the whole black community in the process…

Just days after announcing she will no longer be performing at Trump’s inauguration as planned, Jennifer Holliday went on Joy-Ann Reid‘s MSNBC show this morning to further explain why. And chick is about to piss off black folks all over again.

When she was asked why she mentioned only the LGBT community when explaining in her statement why she backed out of Inauguration, she said it’s because they made her realize how much they had done for her career.

Oh?

When asked why the black community’s outcry didn’t affect her decision, she said it’s because they viciously attacked her.

Jennifer revealed on this morning’s “AM Joy” show:

“All the tweets that I read from the African American community were directed directly at me. The tweets from the gay community took the issues and did not call me names. Also they have been a faithful community since Dreamgirls to me, and fed me even when the church people didn’t feed me.”

She continued: