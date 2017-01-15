Regina King, Taraji P. Henson and radio personality Charlamagne have new projects in the works. Go inside for details on Regina’s new ABC production deal, Taraji’s new movie role and Charlamagne’s new comic inside…

She stars in ABC’s hit anthology series “American Crime.” Now, Regina King is making boss moves with the network.

The Golden Globe nominee and two-time EMMY winner has inked a two-year deal with ABC in collaboration with her production company Royal Ties. Regina’s sister Reina King will take on her role as development executive to work with her sister to develop and produce new content for the studio.

By the way, Regina will star in season 3 of “American Crime” story. You can get the deets on her new role HERE.

In conjunction with starring on “American Crime” and developing new projects for ABC, Regina is also gearing up to star in a new Netflix crime drama titled “Seven Seconds.” Get those coins Regina!

Another YBF chick making boss moves…

Taraji P. Henson is gearing up to play one kick a** role in an upcoming film. Following her portrayal as Katherine Johnson in Hidden Figures, the “Empire” starlet will star …read more

