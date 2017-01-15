Too much sauce! Celeb youngins Lori Harvey, Diggy Simmons and Sofia Richie hit the runway in Milan to show off Dolce & Gabbana’s Fall-Winter threads. Peep the celebuspawns in action inside…

Dolce & Gabbana launched a runway show to appeal to the millennial masses. The Italian brand chose celebrity children and Internet stars to walk in this weekend’s Fall-Winter 2017/18 menswear show in Milan. A few YBF youngins were in the mix too.

First up, Steve and Marjorie Harvey‘s daughter Lori Harvey, who celebrated her 20th birthday a few days ago, rolled up on the runway in a coat we’re drooling over.

Lori, who’s currently dating Manchester United misfit Memphis Depay, put her best model foot forward as she worked her #BlackGirlMagic down the runway.

The “Family Feud” host was front row ready to peep his step-daughter’s moment alongside wife Marjorie.

By the way, after meeting with president-elect Donald Trump, Steve revealed he would NOT be attending Trump’s inauguration set for January 20th. He told reporters while leaving Trump Towers, “No. I’ll be turning 60 on Tuesday and my wife is taking me …read more

