TOO MUCH SAUCE: Lori Harvey, Diggy Simmons & Sofia Richie Rip The Milan Runway For Dolce & Gabbana

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 15, 2017
Category: Celebrity News

photo dgteaser.jpg

Too much sauce! Celeb youngins Lori Harvey, Diggy Simmons and Sofia Richie hit the runway in Milan to show off Dolce & Gabbana’s Fall-Winter threads. Peep the celebuspawns in action inside…

Dolce & Gabbana launched a runway show to appeal to the millennial masses. The Italian brand chose celebrity children and Internet stars to walk in this weekend’s Fall-Winter 2017/18 menswear show in Milan. A few YBF youngins were in the mix too.

photo dg1.jpg

First up, Steve and Marjorie Harvey‘s daughter Lori Harvey, who celebrated her 20th birthday a few days ago, rolled up on the runway in a coat we’re drooling over.

photo dg4.png

Lori, who’s currently dating Manchester United misfit Memphis Depay, put her best model foot forward as she worked her #BlackGirlMagic down the runway.

photo dg6.png

photo dg9.png

The “Family Feud” host was front row ready to peep his step-daughter’s moment alongside wife Marjorie.

