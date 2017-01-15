  • redit
  • stumble
  • youtube
  • linkedin
  • google

Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

Cadence Bridges Cheers On Daddy Ludacris’ NFL Halftime Performance Along With Usher & Michael B. Jordan + Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Is Way To LIT In The Locker Room

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 15, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

photo lud4.png

Ludacris and Eudoxie‘s daughter Cadence Bridges was front and center to cheer on her dad’s NFL halftime performance at the Falcons vs. Seahawks playoff game yesterday. Go inside for flicks of the adorable tot, plus the funny clip of Falcons owner Arthur Blank getting too lit with the ballers in the locker room….

The playoffs are in full swing and a big divisional game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks went down at the Georgia Dome yesterday.

Rapper Ludacris was tapped to perform during the halftime show, and he had his daughter Cadence Bridges and his wife Eudoxie with him for support. Cutie Cadence looked on as her pops had the entire Dome on 100.

photo lud5.png

photo lud6.png

Before dad hit the stage, Eudoxie was showing off Cadence’s French skills. She said the word nose in French and Cadence pointed to her nose. Beauty and brains.

Then, it was showtime:

photo lud3.png

The rapper, joined by Usher on the field, rocked the stage with a performance of his hit track “Stand Up” and he spit his verse on DJ Khaled’s “All I Do Is Win.” Peep a few clips from his halftime performance …read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 5083 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

Email

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *