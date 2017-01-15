It’s no secret that Rob Kardashian has struggled greatly with his weight for the past few years.

It’s actually the opposite of a secret, much like every other fact about this family.

Rob’s issues with his weight began when he broke up with Rita Ora after she allegedly cheated on him with “nearly 20 dudes,” as he explained it.

He took the split hard, and he started eating his feelings. Over time, he continued eating that way, and started refusing to leave his house.

It was a dark couple of years for him — so dark that a little over a year ago, he was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes after a big health scare.

Shortly after that, he announced his relationship with Blac Chyna, and she actually helped him lose a lot of weight.

He kept it off for a few months, but then gained it all back when, again, he started having some relationship issues.

What a sad, unhealthy rollercoaster, right?

And it looks like we’re doing this thing all over again, because Rob was hospitalized for another diabetes scare last month, then he and Chyna made up.

And now, as evidenced in this video Chyna shared on Snapchat, he's lost a WHOLE bunch

