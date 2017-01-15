Bishop Eddie Long has passed away at age 63. Details on his illness and statements from his wife, daughter and New Birth Baptist Curch inside…

The embattled Senior Pastor of New Birth Baptist Church has died. Eddie Long died early this morning after a long battle with an aggressive form of cancer, this confirmed by the church and his family.

Today’s church service is being live streamed via the church’s website and Eddie’s sons are there.

A few weeks ago, pictures of a frail Bishop Long surfaced as he spoke to his church during a New Year’s Back in October, he revealed he had been sick and that was the actual cause of his much thinner figure. Not just the weight loss and fitness regimen he promoted months prior.

New Birth Baptist Church issued a statement moments ago during their morning church service. First Lady Vanessa Long spoke about her husband now “resting in a better place” after his transition. You can read it in full below:

Eddie’s daughter Taylor Long posted a memorial message about her father thins morning:

Last night,

