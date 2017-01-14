Surprise! Katy Perry just earned some serious girlfriend brownie points this weekend after she threw Orlando Bloom a surprise birthday party.
E! News has learned that the singer caught…
Read more here:: E! Online
Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web
Surprise! Katy Perry just earned some serious girlfriend brownie points this weekend after she threw Orlando Bloom a surprise birthday party.
E! News has learned that the singer caught…
Read more here:: E! Online
Previous Post
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Enjoy First Date Night Out Since Becoming Parents
Next Post
Leave a Reply