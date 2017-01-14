George Michael‘s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz has been causing quite a stir since the singer’s death on Christmas day, but now the hairstylist’s nephew wants to throw his own story into the mix, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Josh Fawaz claims he knows what really happened the moment his uncle found the 53-year-old singer dead in his Oxfordshire home.

“I’m the first person to know that he [Michael] passed away,” the 28-year-old DJ told the Australia Daily Telegraph on Jan. 13. Josh recalled how his uncle cried on the phone and was saying, “‘He’s not moving, oh God he’s dead.’”

Josh went on to tell the publication that Fadi dialed his number immediately after finding Michael. “I’ve never heard a grown man cry so much,” Josh said. “They spent almost every day together for six years. He was so upset, had had been crying at the house beside George and I believe he found him dead.”

However, Josh’s timing to reveal details comes at a bizarre time, especially after Fadi’s stories have been ever-changing …read more

