Those poor girls on Teen Mom … can you even imagine how difficult their lives are?

Getting paid a ridiculous amount of money just to let people film your life sometimes sounds just unbearable.

Sure, those lucky girls are securing quite the financially secure future for themselves and for their children.

And yeah, there are countless other girls who found themselves in similar circumstances — pregnant at 16 with family or relationship drama — who would kill to be in their (likely very expensive!) shoes.

But still, what a tough lot in life.

So tough that most, if not all, of the moms have, at one point or another, threatened to quit making hundreds of thousands of dollars for doing next to nothing.

Because how dare some MTV editors do their job and edit the footage into something interesting to watch, right?

Today, Kailyn Lowry is the Teen Mom with the cross to bear.

Poor ol’ Kail is so upset over the way MTV is treating her that she’s reportedly refusing to be filmed until she’s able to have her reality show star needs met.

Apparently what happened is that on the last episode of Teen Mom 2, there was in instance in which Javi tried to …read more

