Selena Gomez is no longer dating Justin Bieber.

But that doesn’t mean her love life is without controversy.

The singer was spotted in public this week with The Weeknd, going out for a romantic dinner with her fellow artist in Los Angeles and being very open with her feelings for the star.

Cameras captured Gomez and The Weeknd kissing and cuddling on the sidewalk. Hard.

Multiple outlets then reported that Selena and The Weeknd went back to her place after their meal, likely for some kind of naked dessert.

In response to the rumored new romance, Bella Hadid then went ahead and made her feelings known, unfollowing Gomez on Instagram.

The model dated The Weeknd for two very serious years until the pair called things off a few months ago.

It would make perfect sense for Hadid to be hurt and upset by her ex-boyfriend moving on with anyone, but sources tell TMZ that there’s a reason why Bella is especially mad at Selena.

First, Gomez appears to be flaunting the relationship in front of Hadid and, basically, the entire world.

She showered The Weeknd with a very public display of affection after their date… and then she posed for this seductive photo online:

