Sasha Obama’s Holiday Weekend — Miami Beach, Chill And Reppin’ OVO

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 14, 2017
Sasha Obama‘s Holiday weekend is already looking better than most folks’ snowy & arctic weekend. Pics inside of the fab First Daughter chillin’ on Miami Beach…

YBF Teen Sasha Obama is living the life of a normal 15-year-old. Well, as normal as one can be as the youngest daughter of the world’s most powerful man. Just one week before Sasha, her big sis Malia, and her Presidential parents pack up and head to their new digs in D.C., the high school sophomore is getting a taste of civilian life.

photo a9b92b610e7_zpshjga8ce9.jpeg

photo c7f89027e2d_zpsnd2uky4t.jpeg

She hit Miami Beach — rocking an OVO hat — on Friday with friends to soak up the sun and sand after escaping the snowy north east. We’re sure Drake would be proud.

photo c895157ffa5_zpsh86kyl5k.jpeg

While rocking a star-covered swimsuit, the fab chick checked out some things on her phone while lounging oceanside. Must be nice!

By the way, she missed her dad President Obama‘s big farewell speech last week becuase she reportedly had a big exam at school. We’re sure she slayed it.

Photos: InStar Images

