Kelly Rowland is killing the game with her latest look. Go inside to peep the singer’s fashionable ensemble at the I Am Not Your Negro premiere in L.A. and more…

Why so perfect Kelly Rowland?

The R&B singer rolled up the to I Am Not Your Negro premiere in L.A. at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art cutting a stylish look we’re obsessed with.

The budding author, who will soon release her book “Whoa Baby,” shut down the premiere in a SUDRA AW16 coat topped over a velvet flutter top and harem pants by Baja East. She finished her look with a black fedora and gray heeled boots.

Slayed!

Inside..

The gorgeous singer chopped it up with the documentary’s narrator Samuel L. Jackson and snapped it up with another guest:

I Am Not Your Negro explores race relations in the U.S. and is based on an unfinished manuscript by James Baldwin, “Remember This House.” Kellz encouraged all of her fans to go out and see the documentary on Instagram writing, “Premiere of “I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO” This film is not …read more

