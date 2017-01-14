So, Zoe Saldana believes Donald Trump (of all people) was bullied by celebrities during the presidential race. Girl, BYE. Get the deets, plus find out how Trump bashed civil rights activist John Lewis to kick off MLK weekend inside…

Yes, you read the headline right. Zoe Saldana believes celebrities BULLIED Donald Trump during the presidential race. After all of the outlandish, disrespectful and racist hate he spewed during his run, the actress believes he’s the victim (at least in some people’s eyes). Sighs…

While the Guardians of the Galaxy star was not a supporter of the Republican president-elect, she feels the insults thrown at him from celebrities during the race resulted in him being bullied. So we assume she’s just ignoring the fact he “bullied” a reporter with disabilities. Hmph,

The 38-year-old actress explained to the AFP, “We got cocky and became arrogant and we also became bullies. We were trying to single out a man for all these things he was doing wrong… and that created empathy in a big group of people in America that felt bad for him and that are believing in his promises.”

Not sure how acknowledging the bullying one person is doing is the equivalent of bullying …read more

