White teen Allie Dowdle claims her parents cut her off since she’s dating a black teen named Michael Swift. So, she decided to launch a GoFundMe page in an effort to raise college funds. More inside….

A white Tennessee teenager created a GoFundMe page to raise money for college after her parents cut her off because she’s dating a black teen. And get this, she has raised over $20,000 after starting the GoFundMe page on January 11th.

Apparently, her southern parents have an issue with interracial dating. Allie is a high school senior who attends a private school outside of Memphis. Allie claims about a year ago, she told her parents she was dating a black teen named Michael. Everything was cool until she showed them a picture of him.

On the campaign titled “Allie’s Tuition – Say No to Racism,” she writes,