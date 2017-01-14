White teen Allie Dowdle claims her parents cut her off since she’s dating a black teen named Michael Swift. So, she decided to launch a GoFundMe page in an effort to raise college funds. More inside….
A white Tennessee teenager created a GoFundMe page to raise money for college after her parents cut her off because she’s dating a black teen. And get this, she has raised over $20,000 after starting the GoFundMe page on January 11th.
Apparently, her southern parents have an issue with interracial dating. Allie is a high school senior who attends a private school outside of Memphis. Allie claims about a year ago, she told her parents she was dating a black teen named Michael. Everything was cool until she showed them a picture of him.
On the campaign titled “Allie’s Tuition – Say No to Racism,” she writes,
“My dad did not give me an option: he told me that I was not allowed to see Michael ever again. Why? Strictly because of skin color. It wasn’t a quiet “no,” either. I’ll never forget the yelling my parents did, when they expressed how disappointed they were in me, that I could do so much better. I …read more
